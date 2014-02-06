FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audience revenue falls 13 percent as sales of audio chips dip
February 6, 2014

Audience revenue falls 13 percent as sales of audio chips dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Audience Inc ADNC.O reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales of its audio chips to smartphone makers.

The company posted a net loss of $2.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $3.4 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $33.6 million from $38.7 million.

Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore

