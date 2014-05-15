U.S. corporate audit watchdog unveils new guidelines for rulemaking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. regulatory body that polices corporate and brokerage auditors released new guidance on Thursday that requires it to consider the economic impacts its rules will have on the industry.

The staff guidance from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board comes as financial regulators have faced mounting pressure from Capitol Hill and the industry to more carefully weigh the costs and benefits of its regulations on companies and the broader economy.

Problems with the quality of cost-benefit analysis have tripped up regulators in the past.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees all the board’s rulemaking, has lost several legal challenges to its rules by industry groups who claimed the agency did not weigh the cost of its regulations for U.S. businesses, as well as their effect on capital formation, competition and efficiency.

Unlike the SEC, the PCAOB is not under the same legal obligation to conduct economic analysis.

However, the PCAOB and other regulatory bodies such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have been starting to embrace the concept amid continued pressure by groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Republican lawmakers.

Those groups have successfully used complaints about a lack of cost-benefit analysis to fight back against rules they don’t like, either by slowing down the process or challenging them in court.

The Chamber, for instance, won a case in which it used cost-benefit grounds to challenge an SEC rule making it easier for shareholders to nominate directors to corporate boards.

The PCAOB’s new guidance on Thursday sets forth four elements that should be weighed when considering new audit standards for firms such as the “Big Four” - PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Deloitte & Touche and KPMG.

Under these requirements, the PCAOB will need to describe the need for the rule, develop a baseline to measure its effects, consider reasonable alternatives and analyze the impacts of the rule.

“The guidance should give those who are interested in the PCAOB’s standard setting a better understanding of the analysis that staff plan to conduct to ensure effective and efficient rulemaking,” PCAOB Chairman Jim Doty said in a statement.

The new guidance marks the latest effort by the PCAOB to step up its use of economic analysis in its rulemaking.

Last year, it created a new Center for Economic Analysis to promote research into the “role of the audit in capital formation.”