Warburg Pincus invests in India's Au Financiers

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL and International Finance Corp, an arm of World Bank, have jointly invested $50 million in Indian non-banking finance company, Au Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd.

The investment will be primarily used to fund future growth of the company, Au Financiers said in a statement.

IFC, which is an existing investor, will maintain its stake in the company at the current level post the fund infusion, it said.

The statement did not detail the stake Warburg Pincus will get in Au Financiers.

Au Financiers, which provides secured loan products, has 150 branches across 7 states in western and central India.

Ernst & Young and KPMG were among the arrangers of the deal, the statement said.