Czech investors agree to buy auction website aukro.cz from Naspers

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A group of Czech investors have agreed to buy leading Czech online auction website www.aukro.cz, the buyers said in a statement.

The web is part of the Polish Allegro group, owned by South Africa's Naspers. Naspers has put up the Polish assets for sale.

The Czech investors into the website with 3.8 million registered users are the site's founder Vaclav Liska with 50 percent, BDO Advisory partners Petr Kymlicka and Radovan Hauk with 25 percent, and Agora Development with the remaining 25 percent.

The price of the transaction was not disclosed.

Naspers was not immediately available for comment.