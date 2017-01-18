German e-car supplier Aumann plans stock market listing: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering group Aumann is planning a stock market-listing as the maker of parts for electric engines seeks cash for its expansion, people close to the matter said.

Private equity owner MBB has asked Citi,Berenberg and Hauck & Aufhaeuser to start with preparations of an Aumann initial public offering, which may take place as early as April or May and see around 40 percent of Aumann's shares sold, the people added.

MBB and the banks declined to comment.

Analysts at brokerage Equits said in a note last year that Aumann could be valued at 300 million euros ($320.49 million)including debt or 1.5 times Aumann's estimated 2017 sales in a potential IPO.

MBB could reap more than 130 million euros in proceeds from the Aumann stock market listing, increasing MBB's fire power for acquisitions to 200 million euros, Equits said.

According to analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser, Aumann could even be valued at 460 million euros.