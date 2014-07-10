FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court rejects AU Optronics appeal of $500 million fine
#Intel
July 10, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court rejects AU Optronics appeal of $500 million fine

David Ingram

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Taiwan-based AU Optronics Corp of the $500 million criminal fine the company was ordered to pay in 2012 after a conviction for price-fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels.

The $500 million fine tied for the largest-ever in a U.S. price-fixing case. AU Optronics appealed it as excessive.

In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the fine was consistent with U.S. law. The panel also said the company and two of its employees were properly convicted.

AU Optronics said the $500 million fine was excessive because it included alleged gains to co-conspirators. Writing for the appeals court panel, Judge Margaret McKeown ruled that the law was unambiguous in allowing a fine based on gross gains to all co-conspirators.

“The jury found $500 million in gross gains from that offense,” she wrote.

A spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department, which prosecuted the case, had no immediate comment. A lawyer for AU Optronics did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

AU Optronics argued that the case could not be brought in U.S. courts because much of the alleged conspiracy took place outside the United States and there was no direct effect on U.S. consumers. In affirming the conviction, the appeals court rejected that argument, which legal experts called a significant threat to U.S. antitrust enforcement.

The appeals court ruled that the volume of finished goods sold to U.S. consumers created enough of a connection, or nexus, to the United States to allow the cases.

In 1999, Roche Holding AG was also fined $500 million in a case about vitamins.

The case is U.S. v. AU Optronics Corp, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-10492.

Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Franklin Paul and David Gregorio

