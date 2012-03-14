AU Optronics says to appeal U.S. price-fixing verdict

TAIPEI (Reuters) - AU Optronics Corp plans to appeal a guilty verdict by a U.S. court in a price-fixing case and any fine that results, the Taiwan-based electronics company said on Wednesday, adding it is confident of being ultimately vindicated during further proceedings.

The U.S. Justice Department said AU Optronics faces a maximum fine of $1 billion. The case covered a number of other panel makers, including South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc.