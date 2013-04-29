FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AU Optronics executive sentenced for price-fixing
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 29, 2013 / 9:27 PM / in 4 years

AU Optronics executive sentenced for price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former senior manager of Taiwan-based AU Optronics was sentenced to two years in prison and fined $50,000 after being found guilty of fixing the prices of certain liquid crystal displays used to make television and computer screens, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Leung, who was a former manager in the company’s desktop display business group, had been found guilty in December of participating in the price-fixing scheme from about mid-2002 to the end of 2006.

Au Optronics, as a company, and two other executives were found guilty of participating in the conspiracy in a trial last year. One executive was acquitted.

Rival LG Electronics was one of several companies that pleaded guilty in the probe. It agreed to pay a $400 million fine in 2008, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cut an early deal to avoid prosecution.

AU Optronics manufactures a type of LCD panel for companies such as Apple, Dell, and Hewlett Packard, among others.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.