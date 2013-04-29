AU Optronics executive sentenced for price-fixing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former senior manager of Taiwan-based AU Optronics was sentenced to two years in prison and fined $50,000 after being found guilty of fixing the prices of certain liquid crystal displays used to make television and computer screens, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Leung, who was a former manager in the company’s desktop display business group, had been found guilty in December of participating in the price-fixing scheme from about mid-2002 to the end of 2006.

Au Optronics, as a company, and two other executives were found guilty of participating in the conspiracy in a trial last year. One executive was acquitted.

Rival LG Electronics was one of several companies that pleaded guilty in the probe. It agreed to pay a $400 million fine in 2008, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cut an early deal to avoid prosecution.

AU Optronics manufactures a type of LCD panel for companies such as Apple, Dell, and Hewlett Packard, among others.