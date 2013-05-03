Aurizon says cleanup under way at Quebec spill

TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares of Aurizon Mines Ltd (ARZ.TO) were down more than 13 percent on Friday, even as the gold miner assured investors that the cleanup of a tailings spill at its Quebec mine was under way and that operations were not impacted by the incident.

The sharp drop came the day after provincial regulators reported that a tailings dam had broken at the Canadian miner’s Casa Berardi gold mine, spilling some waste material into the surrounding area.

Aurizon said most of the spilled liquids and solids were contained inside the tailings containment area. It said it expects the cleanup of the discharge to wrap up on Friday.

Stéphanie Lemieux, a spokeswoman for Quebec’s Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, Wildlife and Parks, confirmed that investigators completed their on-site investigation for now.

“We are not on-site today, but we continue to supervise the cleanup operations,” she said, adding that the company must submit an incident report and remediation plan to authorities.

Shares of Aurizon were down 13.48 percent at C$3.66 on Friday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = C$1.0084 Canadian)