TRW-made circuits to be replaced in air bag vehicle recall: NHTSA
January 31, 2015 / 4:38 PM / 3 years ago

TRW-made circuits to be replaced in air bag vehicle recall: NHTSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The remedy in the latest U.S. vehicle recall announced on Saturday involves replacing the entire air bag module, including circuits manufactured by TRW automotive holdings, the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told reporters the recall was prompted by 400 reported inadvertent air bag deployments. The incidents had caused some minor injuries, but there were no known fatalities, he said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Alison Williams

