CEO of copper smelter Aurubis open to acquisitions: report

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Europe's biggest copper smelter, Aurubis AG, is open to the idea of acquisitions, its new chief executive is quoted by German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung on Tuesday as saying.

Any acquisitions should strengthen Aurubis' core business and create synergies, Juergen Schachler told the newspaper.

Location was not such an important factor, although the group generated about three-quarters of its sales in Europe, he said.

Aurubis' last takeover was in 2011 when it took over the rolled copper operations of the Luvata group.

Schachler, who took up his post in July, said he plans no "explosive changes" at Aurubis but will instead concentrate on "fine tuning".

He said he will present a more detailed strategy for the group at its annual shareholders' meeting in March 2017.