FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CEO of copper smelter Aurubis open to acquisitions: report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 15, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 9 months ago

CEO of copper smelter Aurubis open to acquisitions: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Europe's biggest copper smelter, Aurubis AG, is open to the idea of acquisitions, its new chief executive is quoted by German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung on Tuesday as saying.

Any acquisitions should strengthen Aurubis' core business and create synergies, Juergen Schachler told the newspaper.

Location was not such an important factor, although the group generated about three-quarters of its sales in Europe, he said.

Aurubis' last takeover was in 2011 when it took over the rolled copper operations of the Luvata group.

Schachler, who took up his post in July, said he plans no "explosive changes" at Aurubis but will instead concentrate on "fine tuning".

He said he will present a more detailed strategy for the group at its annual shareholders' meeting in March 2017.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.