Aurubis results beat forecasts, optimistic for new year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Aurubis (NAFG.DE), Europe’s biggest copper smelter, on Friday said it expected a “significant” rise in operating earnings in its new fiscal year after posting a 21 percent increase in operating pretax profit for the last one.

In the year ending September 2014, operating pretax profit rose to 138 million euros ($171 million) from 114 million euros a year earlier, Aurubis said in a statement. That beat analysts’ estimates for a 125 million euro profit.

CEO Bernd Drouven said in the statement: “We expect operating earnings in the current fiscal year 2014/15 at a significant level above the previous year.”

The company said it expected “stable sales” in the new financial year despite an uncertain European economic outlook. It has also been able to buy stocks of copper scrap at improved terms for the first half of the new year.

In the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 2014, operating pretax earnings -- which exclude the impact of special factors such as swings in copper prices -- rose to 63 million euros against an operating loss of 18 million in the year-ago quarter and analysts’ forecast of 50.1 million in the Reuters poll.

Aurubis also announced a 2013/14 dividend of 1 euro per share, down from 1.10 euros per share a year earlier.

Aurubis, like other copper companies, has suffered in the past year from weak copper scrap and acid markets and low metal yields. It also undertook one of the largest maintenance and repair shutdowns in the company’s history at its main Hamburg smelter in September and October 2013.

“During fiscal year 2013/14, a good supply of copper concentrates with rising treatment charges and a notable recovery of demand, especially for our main products, continuous cast rod and shapes, led to positive impacts on earnings,” the company said.

“The weak copper scrap markets with much lower refining charges, significantly lower prices on the global sulphuric acid market and reduced metal prices negatively affected earnings.”

Chinese copper smelters this week agreed long-term 2015 copper ore treatment fees up 16.3 percent on 2014.

Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry’s earnings.