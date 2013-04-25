FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salzgitter denies market talk of plan to bid for Aurubis
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 25, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 4 years

Salzgitter denies market talk of plan to bid for Aurubis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A steel-worker is pictured at a furnace at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony on March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) denied market talk it was considering a bid for Aurubis (NAFG.DE), leading Aurubis shares to reverse earlier gains.

“There’s nothing to it,” a spokesman for Salzgitter said on Thursday.

Traders had earlier said there was talk that Salzgitter was considering a bid for Aurubis at 58 euros per share, which would value the company at 2.6 billion euros ($33.8 billion).

Aurubis shares rose as much as 2 percent to 49.66 euros and were 0.5 percent higher at 48.92 euros by 1248 GMT. Salzgitter was up 1.3 percent at 30.51 euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euros)

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.