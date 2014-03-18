FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's CapitaLand sells Australand stake for $849 million
March 18, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 4 years ago

Singapore's CapitaLand sells Australand stake for $849 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men walk past a sign at a construction site just off on Singapore's main shopping boulevard Orchard Road November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Rob Dawson

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI) said on Wednesday it has sold its remaining 39.1 percent stake in Australia’s Australand Property Group ALZ.AX for around $849 million.

Australian property developer Stockland Corp (SGP.AX) said it bought a strategic 19.9 percent stake in Australand at an average price of A$3.78 per stapled security, a 3 percent discount to Australand’s closing price of A$3.89 price on Tuesday.

Last year CapitaLand cut its stake in Australand to 39.1 percent from 59.1 percent at a loss to pursue “new opportunities”, despite an earlier strategic review that concluded Australand was a key investment.

Australand securities were placed on a trading halt on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.0950 Australian Dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin

