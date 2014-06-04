Australia's Australand jumps 7 percent after Frasers Centrepoint lobs bid

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australand Property Group ALZ.AX jumped seven percent on Wednesday after the Australian property company said it received a A$2.6 billion ($2.41 billion) takeover offer from Singapore’s Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (FRCT.SI).

Australand shares traded as high as A$4.61 and were up 6.5 percent at A$4.59 at 0103 GMT, in a slightly weaker broader market.

Frasers is offering A$4.48 per share plus a distribution of A$0.1275 per share.