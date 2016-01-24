FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Australian PM Abbott vows to stay on in politics
January 24, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Former Australian PM Abbott vows to stay on in politics

Morag MacKinnon

1 Min Read

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks to the media at Parliament House in Canberra, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Siegel

PERTH, January 24 (Reuters) - Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced on Sunday that he would re-contest his Sydney seat in the next election, ending months of speculation about his future following his toppling in a leadership coup. Abbott, who was ousted by current leader Malcolm Turnbull in September, said he had decided to seek a return to the seat of Warringah in Sydney’s northern beach district following discussions with his family and Liberal party colleagues.

He has held the seat for the past 22 years. “I have been heartened by the support and encouragement I’ve received to continue to serve the country as a member of parliament,” Abbott said in a statement posted on his website.   Australia is set to hold the next federal election in September or October.

Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Mark Heinrich

