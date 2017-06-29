FILE PHOTO Australian Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Quirinale hotel in Rome, Italy, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Cardinal George Pell gestures as he talks during a news conference for the presentation of new president of Vatican Bank IOR, at the Vatican July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File photo

Victoria state police deputy commissioner Shane Patton speaks during a media conference regarding charging the Vatican's treasurer, Australian Cardinal George Pell, with multiple sexual assault offenses, in Melbourne, Australia June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Hinchliffe

FILE PHOTO Australian Cardinal George Pell speaks to journalists at the end of a meeting with sex abuse victims at the Quirinale hotel in Rome, Italy, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

FILE PHOTO Australian Cardinal George Pell leaves at the end of a meeting with the victims of sex abuse, at the Quirinale hotel in Rome, Italy, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

SYDNEY Australian police said on Thursday they have charged the Vatican's treasurer, Australian Cardinal George Pell, with multiple sexual assault offences.

"Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offences," Victoria state police deputy commissioner Shane Patton told a news conference in Melbourne.

"There are multiple complainants relating to those charges," he said. Pell was charged by summons to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18, Patton said.

Pell's Vatican spokesman and a spokeswoman for the Australian Catholic church did not respond immediately to emails seeking comment.

Patton gave no other details of the charges and would not take questions from the media.

Pell, 76, was a priest in the rural Victorian town of Ballarat before he was appointed Archbishop of Melbourne. He has lived at the Vatican since 2014.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Paul Tait)