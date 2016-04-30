FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia working to locate aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan
April 30, 2016 / 4:46 AM / a year ago

Australia working to locate aid worker kidnapped in Afghanistan

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop speaks at a joint news conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Saturday it is working with Afghan and British authorities to try and locate an Australian aid worker who was kidnapped in Afghanistan.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the government did not know who had taken Katherine Jane Wilsonn from the office of a women’s charity in Jalalabad on Thursday morning.

“We are working very closely with authorities in Afghanistan as well as countries who have significant resources on the ground, including the British, to ascertain her whereabouts,” Bishop said.

“We are working with those who can assist us in making contact with those who may well have been involved”.

Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Kim Coghill

