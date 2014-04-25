All passengers on board Virgin Australia plane safe: Indonesian spokesman

JAKARTA (Reuters) - All passengers on board a Virgin Australia plane that landed in the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Friday after a hijack alert were unharmed and being taken off the aircraft, an Indonesian air force spokesman said.
The alarm was raised after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit of the flight from Brisbane to Bali, Indonesian officials said. The airline said that the passenger was drunk.
