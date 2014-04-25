FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All passengers on board Virgin Australia plane safe: Indonesian spokesman
April 25, 2014 / 8:08 AM / 3 years ago

All passengers on board Virgin Australia plane safe: Indonesian spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - All passengers on board a Virgin Australia plane that landed in the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Friday after a hijack alert were unharmed and being taken off the aircraft, an Indonesian air force spokesman said.

The alarm was raised after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit of the flight from Brisbane to Bali, Indonesian officials said. The airline said that the passenger was drunk.

Reporting by Jakarta newsroom; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Michael Urquhart

