FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Australian government gives green light to Sydney's second airport
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 3:24 AM / 8 months ago

Australian government gives green light to Sydney's second airport

A Virgin Australia Airlines 737 aircraft takes off at sunrise from Sydney International Airport, April 1, 2016.Jason Reed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government approved a second international airport for Sydney on Monday, opening the way for construction to begin in Australia's largest city on a project mired in political squabbling for 70 years.

Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd has first right of refusal to build the A$5 billion ($3.7 billion) airport, which the government hopes will boost inbound air passenger numbers to Sydney by about a quarter, or 10 million people per year.

The new airport is the centerpiece of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's A$30 billion national public works drive designed to keep Australia's economy ticking over as a decade-long resources spending boom unwinds.

Its location, at Badgery's Creek in Sydney's western outskirts, was first mooted in 1946 as the limits of the first airport - hemmed in by suburbs and the sea in the city's east - became clear.

The project has been bogged down in partisan debate over aircraft noise, funding and alternative sites ever since.

"The need for an airport in western Sydney has been screamingly obvious for many years," Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.

"We are getting on with the job, and this airport will be built ... it will become a catalyst for investment and industry in western Sydney. That is where Sydney's growth is," he said.

The airport's proposed 3,700-metre (2.3 miles) runway will be able to accommodate large Airbus A380 aeroplanes, said Australian Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher.

A spokeswoman for Sydney Airport, Joeley Pettit, had no comment on whether the company would opt to build the new project or contribute an anticipated A$1 billion toward its construction.

The company must exercise its option within four months of receiving formal notice from the government, which Fletcher said would happen before Dec. 31.

The project is set for completion in the mid-2020s, with Sydney's existing airport approaching maximum capacity, the government said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3405 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.