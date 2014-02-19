FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's AMP shares jump after full-year earnings
February 19, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's AMP shares jump after full-year earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) rose as much as 10 percent on Thursday after Australia’s third-largest retail funds manager said it expected to stop profit declines in its wealth protection unit in 2015.

AMP reported a 10.6 percent fall in full-year underlying profit to A$849 million ($766.90 million) but said there were encouraging signs in the second half of the year in addressing lapses in insurance policies.

AMP’s shares were up 7.8 percent at A$4.86 in early trade, having touched a high of A$4.94. The stock had dropped about a quarter in eight months after AMP gave two warnings about the wealth protection unit’s shrinking profits.

Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait

