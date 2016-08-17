FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australian zoo celebrates birth of one of world's rarest monkeys
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
August 17, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Australian zoo celebrates birth of one of world's rarest monkeys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Peeping out from her mother's arms, Embe, a Francois' Langur, makes her debut at Sydney's Taronga Zoo where she was born on July 21, in what conservationists hailed as great news for one of the world's rarest species of monkey.

Embe, the Vietnamese word for "baby" in honor of her southeast Asian heritage, was born with bright orange hair, a color distinction believed to make it easier for the black-haired adults to take care of their infants.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the species, found in Vietnam and China, as "endangered".

"With only around 2,000 individuals left in the wild these animals are in trouble," the zoo said, citing poaching as a threat. "The birth of this female at Taronga is great news for the species."

Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.