ANZ bank shares rise 2 percent to record high after earnings

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) hit a record high after it reported an 11 percent climb in full-year cash earnings on Tuesday.

ANZ bank, Australia’s third largest bank by market capitaliSation, booked an 11 percent rise in full-year cash earnings, marking its fourth straight year of record profits as it benefited from revenue growth, cost cutting and a drop in bad loans.

ANZ shares last traded at A$33.93, up 2.1 percent.