Clinton mural painted over after bikini and niqab fail to fit

(Reuters) - A mural in the Australian city of Melbourne of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a revealing swimsuit, that was later updated to show her in a niqab, has been painted over.

The town council in the city suburb said the original image of Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes swimsuit stuffed with $100 bills had led to complaints from the community about the depiction of a near naked woman on the side of a scooter shop.

A mural painted by street artist Lushsux, bearing the image of U.S. Democratic Party nominee for President Hillary Clinton wearing islamic dress to cover over the original artwork of a stars-and-stripes themed swimsuit stuffed with cash, is pictured on the wall of a business in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray in Australia, August 1, 2016 in this handout image provided by the artist Lushux Lushsux/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A mural painted by street artist Lushsux, bearing the image of U.S. Democratic Party nominee for President Hillary Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes themed swimsuit stuffed with cash on the wall of a business in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray, Australia, July 31, 2016. Jarni Blakkarly

Media said the council had told street artist known as Lushsux to remove his mural last week or face a fine, with the building owner also threatened if the image remained.

Lushsux, who previously depicted U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in a mural, had by Monday updated the image of Clinton to show her in Islamic dress.

"If this Muslim woman offends u, u r a bigot, racist, sexist Islamophobe," Lushsux wrote next to the Clinton mural.

On Wednesday, the wall had been painted completely black.