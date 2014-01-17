FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia to increase navy patrols after Australia incursions
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 17, 2014 / 7:23 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia to increase navy patrols after Australia incursions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia said that it would increase naval patrols after territorial violations by Australia as it tried to turn back asylum seekers and urged its southern neighbor to halt operations that risked further incursions.

Earlier on Friday, Australia apologized for recent incursions into Indonesian waters.

“Indonesia deplores and rejects the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Australian vessels,” a spokesman for the security and political affairs coordinating ministry, Agus Barnas, told reporters.

The ministry withdrew an earlier statement which had referred to deep regret over the incidents. The language used in the new statement was stronger.

It demanded formal clarification for the infringements through diplomatic channels and assurances that such incidents would not be repeated.

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.