Indonesia issues, then withdraws statement on violations by Australia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia issued a statement on Friday saying that it deeply regretted breaches of its territory by the Australian navy, but later withdrew the document for what it said were some corrections.

An official at the security and political affairs coordinating ministry did not say what was wrong with the original statement, calling it an unofficial version.

Earlier on Friday, Australia apologized for the recent incursions.

The withdrawn statement had said: “We deeply regret the occurrence of these territorial violations.”