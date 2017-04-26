FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aurizon says Goonyella coal line restarts after cyclone damage
April 26, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 4 months ago

Aurizon says Goonyella coal line restarts after cyclone damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workmen repair a section of the Goonyella rail system, that services coal mines in the Bowen Bason, after a landslide damaged the tracks as a result of heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie, at a section called Black Mountain located near the Queensland town of Mackay in Australia, April 11, 2017.Daryl Wright

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Aurizon Holdings on Wednesday said it had restarted its main Goonyella coal haulage line on a limited basis nearly a month after Cyclone Debbie brought the line to a halt, cutting off much of the world's sea-traded coal used in steelmaking.

Goonyella, used extensively by BHP Billiton was the last of Aurizon's four rail systems to re-open to coal trains, although they are operating under reduced capacity.

"The opening of this section today will allow coal services to operate from mines across the Goonyella system to export terminals at Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay," Aurizon said.

The Goonyella coal rail system, which typically carries 52 percent of Queensland state's coal to port, was worst hit by the rains that accompanied Cyclone Debbie.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry

