Toyota likely to quit Australia production after GM exits: union official

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is likely to close its production in Australia, after General Motors Co said it would end vehicle and engine manufacturing in the country by the end of 2017, an Australian labor union official said on Wednesday.

The world’s second-largest auto maker said it was closing its Holden plants in South Australia and Victoria states, affecting 2,900 jobs, which would leave Toyota as the only auto maker in the country.

GM’s exit would make it “highly likely” that Toyota would also end its production in Australia, the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union official told reporters.