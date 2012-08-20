FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian stockbroker Baillieu to merge with Holst
August 20, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Australian stockbroker Baillieu to merge with Holst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian stockbroker E.L. & C. Baillieu said on Monday it will merge with smaller rival F.W. Holst & Co, aiming to capitalize on their common base of high net worth clients and creating a firm with $A8 billion ($8.3 billion) in funds under advice.

Australian brokers have been suffering from a decline in trading volumes as investors shy away from equities in favor of lower-risk investments.

Five years into a bear market, the Australian market is still 35 percent below its 2007 all-time peak of 6,750.

The privately owned Melbourne-based firms will together have more than 50,000 clients. Baillieu has over 65 advisers in institutional sales, retail broking and wealth management, while Holst has about 25 advisers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Baillieu was founded in 1889, while Holst was founded in 1893, according to their joint statement.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

