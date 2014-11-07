Australian bank stress tests show mortgage vulnerability

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A severe housing market collapse could ravage Australian bank earnings and capital levels, stress tests showed on Friday, ramping up pressure on regulators to call for higher capital buffers in a review expected to conclude later this month.

The annual test results reflect the risks lying in banks’ mortgage books following strong housing price rises in Sydney and Melbourne, and reinforces concerns that regulators have about the industry’s preparedness to deal with economic shocks.

“If the system doesn’t have sufficient resilience to quickly bounce back from shocks, it risks compounding the shocks being experienced,” said Wayne Byres, chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) which conducted the stress tests.

“Our conclusion is, therefore, that there is scope to further improve the resilience of the system.”

Mortgages are the biggest driver of record profits posted in recent years by Australia’s big four banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank.

Australian banks seem safer than they actually are given their concentration on mortgage debt, which has lower risk weights than other assets, Byres said.

Even so, Australian banks are already well capitalized and Byres conceded that stress test modeling revealed that any housing losses would be nowhere near the scale of those seen in the U.S. mortgage crisis.

A government-backed inquiry tasked with providing a blueprint for Australia’s financial system over the next decade is due to release a final report this month, and expectations have grown that it could recommend a higher capital regime for Australia’s “Big Four” banks.

An interim report released in July said Australia’s main lenders were seen as too big to fail and policy options to reduce that perception included ringfencing critical banking activities and boosting capital requirements.

APRA, which oversees the banks, is also considering macro-prudential buffers including tightening lending standards for investment in properties, and an announcement is due before the end of the year.

Banks have voiced concerns about the potential for increased capital requirements.