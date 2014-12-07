Factbox: Recommendations by Australia's Financial Systems Inquiry

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s major banks should set aside more capital to ensure they would survive a repeat of the global financial crisis, a government-backed review recommended on Sunday.

Bank executives have been bracing for the Financial System Inquiry report for months, arguing that higher levels of capital are unnecessary and would come at a cost to the economy.

The full report is at www.fsi.gov.au/publications/

Below are some of the key recommendations:

BANKS

- Set capital standard such that Australian banks capital ratios are unquestionably strong.

- Raise average internal ratings-based mortgage risk weight to narrow the difference between average mortgage risk weight for major banks and their smaller peers.

- Introduce a leverage ratio as a backstop to banks’ risk-weighted capital positions.

- Implement a framework to minimize taxpayer support in case of bank failure.

SUPERANNUATION FUNDS

- Ban on direct borrowing by superannuation funds to buy assets.

- Require superannuation trustees to pre-select a comprehensive income product for members’ retirement. Impediments to product development should be removed.

- Allow all employees to choose the fund into which their Superannuation Guarantee contributions are paid.

- Introduce a formal competitive process for superannuation funds to manage default savings, unless a review by 2020 concludes that the Stronger Super reforms have been effective in significantly improving competition and efficiency in the superannuation system.

- Raise the competency of financial advice providers.

REGULATIONS

- Provide regulators with more stable funding by adopting a three-year funding model based on periodic funding reviews, increase their capacity to pay competitive remuneration, boost flexibility in respect of staffing and funding, and require them to undertake periodic capability reviews.

- Introduce an industry funding model for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and provide ASIC with stronger regulatory tools.

- Create a new Financial Regulator Assessment Board to advise government annually on how financial regulators have implemented their mandates.

- Increase the time available for industry to implement complex regulatory change.

INVESTMENTS

- Graduate fundraising regulation to facilitate crowdfunding for both debt and equity and, over time, other forms of financing.

- Explore ways to facilitate development of the impact investment market and encourage innovation.

- Reduce disclosure requirements for large listed corporates issuing ‘simple’ bonds.

PAYMENTS

- Cap card fees paid by business to issue cards to consumers

- Clarify thresholds for when interchange fees apply, broaden the range of fees and payments they apply to, and lower the fees.

- Improve surcharging regulation by expanding its application and ensuring customers using lower-cost payment methods cannot be over-surcharged by allowing more prescriptive limits on surcharging.