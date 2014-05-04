FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Bendigo to buy Victoria state rural finance arm for $1.65 billion
May 4, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Bendigo to buy Victoria state rural finance arm for $1.65 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian regional bank Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (BEN.AX) said on Monday it plans to buy state-owned Rural Finance Corporation of Victoria for A$1.78 billion ($1.65 billion), a move it said would quadruple the size of its rural loan book.

Bendigo, based in Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, said it will undertake a A$230 million share placement to institutional investors, as well as sell new shares in a separate public offer to finance the acquisition.

Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

