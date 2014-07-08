FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurizon, Baosteel to acquire Aquila after raising stake
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 8, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Aurizon, Baosteel to acquire Aquila after raising stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman is reflected on a wall with a company logo of Baosteel Group at an office in Shanghai, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources and Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ.AX) said on Wednesday they will make a compulsory acquisition of Aquila Resources Ltd AQA.AX after raising their joint stake to over 90 percent.

The two companies recommended in a joint statement that investors accept the offer “as soon as possible.” The offer closes on July 25.

Aquila last month advised shareholders to accept the takeover offer led by Baosteel valuing the company at $1.3 billion, a surprise move after Aquila rejected a higher rival bid.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.