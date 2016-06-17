Man arrested after climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge arch

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A man was arrested on Friday after climbing up an arch of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with morning traffic in Australia’s biggest city brought to a standstill as police rescue teams closed roads around the world-famous span.

The man, dressed in dark clothing, white shoes, and sunglasses, took a taxi to the bridge and climbed up just after 9 a.m (2300 GMT Thursday) before perching himself on the Sydney landmark with his arms crossed, Australian media said.

The man, whose motive was unknown, climbed down about two hours later. He was arrested and taken to Royal North Shore Hospital for assessment, Seven Network television said.