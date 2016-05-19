FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia police search Labor office over suspected broadband info leak
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Australia police search Labor office over suspected broadband info leak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police on Thursday searched an office belonging to the opposition Labor Party and the offices of a shadow minister over a suspected leak of information about the country’s broadband upgrade, an MP and media said.

The searches came amid heightened political campaigning ahead of a national election, with polls indicating a tightly contested race.

Police were searching an office belonging to the Labor Party in Melbourne, shadow finance minister Tony Burke told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Burke said the office raid was in relation to an investigation of a possible leak of government information about Australia’s upgrade of its broadband.

Media also reported police searched the offices of another MP, Stephen Conroy, who previously oversaw Labor policy on the broadband upgrade.

Police “raided Senator Conroy’s offices in Melbourne on Thursday evening over leaks that detailed cost and time blowouts to the National Broadband Network while Malcolm Turnbull was communications minister”, the Australian Financial Review said.

Turnbull was communications minister from 2013 to 2015.

No other details were immediately available.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
