FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China economic transition poses risks to Australia: RBA official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2016 / 3:12 AM / a year ago

China economic transition poses risks to Australia: RBA official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - China's economic growth is likely to experience a "gradual moderation" over the next few years, though there are a number of risks to be mindful of, an Australian central banker said on Thursday.

Speaking on "The Economic Transition in China" at a business lunch in Brisbane, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said Beijing has so far relied on more, rather than less, accommodative monetary and fiscal settings to support its slowing economy.

"To the extent that this represents a re-prioritization of short-term objectives over longer-term sustainability, it may increase the likelihood of a future disruptive adjustment," said Kent, who is also chief economic advisor to the RBA Governor and the Board.

"Even so, the (Chinese) authorities will no doubt respond if the economy experiences shocks that might otherwise lead to a so called 'hard landing' for the economy as a whole."

For Australia, Kent said the primary risk posed by the uncertain outlook in China is to commodity prices and the exports of goods, particularly resources, and services.

China is Australia's single biggest export market.

Kent made no mention of Australia's monetary policy setting. The RBA left the cash rate unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent earlier this month as widely expected, following a surprise cut in May on persistently low inflation.

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.