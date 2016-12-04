Australia, China agree to free up air links, end capacity curbs

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Sunday it had reached an open aviation agreement with China which will allow it to snare a slice of the growing volume of Chinese tourists traveling abroad.

The two nations agreed to end capacity restrictions for air services, as well as liberalize traffic rights and code share arrangements, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said in a statement.

China is Australia’s most valuable tourism export market. More than one million Chinese visited Australia in 2015-16, spending almost $9 billion, the government said.

“The outbound China market is predicted to double to over 200 million travelers annually by 2020. This agreement will help Australia snare a larger slice of that” Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said.

The Australian Airports Association said the deal was a “game changer” that would spur trade and tourism growth.

Weekly non-stop flights between Australia and mainland China alone have grown by 18 percent to 114 over the last 12 months, according to data from aviation consultancy CAPA.