an hour ago
Australia urges China to release dissident Liu Xiaobo's widow
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Elon Musk's Down-Under energy storage wager
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
#World News
July 16, 2017 / 1:53 AM / an hour ago

Australia urges China to release dissident Liu Xiaobo's widow

Harry Pearl

2 Min Read

Liu Xia, wife of deceased Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo and other relatives attend his sea burial off the coast of Dalian, China in this photo released by Shenyang Municipal Information Office on July 15, 2017.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia on Sunday called for China to lift curbs on the widow of Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died of liver cancer in custody last week.

Liu Xiaobo, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms in China.

His wife, Liu Xia, was at the hospital as his health deteriorated over the past couple of weeks, but has been under effective house arrest since her husband won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.

"We call upon the Chinese government to lift any travel restrictions on his wife and to release her from house detention," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The comments are likely to irk China, which has lodged "stern representations" with Western countries that made remarks about Liu Xiaobo, and add fuel to its testy relationship with Australia.

Australia depends on China as its largest trading partner, but Beijing is suspicious of Canberra's close military relationship with Washington.

Suspicion of China has been growing in Australia of late, fed by concerns that Beijing is using its growing influence to shift public opinion on sensitive policy issues and stifle criticism.

Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.