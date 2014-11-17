FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia PM says reaches China free trade deal
November 17, 2014 / 1:32 AM / 3 years ago

Australia PM says reaches China free trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott confirmed on Monday he had concluded negotiations on a free trade deal with China and the countries would be signing an initial agreement later in the day.

The landmark deal, which comes after a decade of negotiations, will open up markets worth billions of dollars to Australian farm exporters and the services sector while loosening restrictions on Chinese investment in the resource-rich nation.

“I look forward to making further announcements on this landmark agreement later today,” Abbott said in a statement.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie

