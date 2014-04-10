FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil sees 2014 first half earnings down 15 percent
April 10, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil sees 2014 first half earnings down 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer takes a bottle of Coca-Cola from a grocery store's fridge in Melbourne November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian food and beverage company Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (CCA) (CCL.AX) said on Friday it expects its core earnings to fall by around 15 percent in the first half of 2014 due to weak spending in Australia and rising costs in Indonesia.

“The Group has experienced comparative weakness in both Australian beverages and Indonesia and at this stage expects first half 2014 Group EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) before significant items to decline by around 15 percent over the prior comparable period,” Chief Executive Alison Watkins said in a statement. “At this early stage of the year, expectations would be for challenging trading conditions to continue.”

CCA posted its worst profit in 20 years in 2013, hit by a A$404 million writedown of its SPC Ardmona fruit cannery. Earnings before interest and tax in 2013 were A$566 million.

(Corrects “2014 earnings” to “2014 H1 earnings” in the headline, lead)

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
