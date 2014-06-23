FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Woolworths offers to buy Australian billionaire's Country Road stake
#Deals
June 23, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Woolworths offers to buy Australian billionaire's Country Road stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - South Africa’s Woolworths Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J) offered on Tuesday to buy the 12 percent of Australian clothes retailer Country Road Ltd CTY.AX it does not already own from billionaire Solomon Lew for A$213 million ($200.20 million).

The offer potentially ends a stand-off over bigger takeover target David Jones Ltd DJS.AX. Woolworths wants to buy David Jones, Australia’s No. 2 retailer, for A$2.2 billion but Lew has amassed a holding of just under 10 percent of David Jones, potentially enabling him to block the takeover.

The move by Melbourne-based Lew, who has held his minority stake in Country Road for 17 years, was widely seen as a tactic to force Woolworths, which owns the rest, to buy out his stake, currently worth A$172.28 million, at a profit.

($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)

Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
