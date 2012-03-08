Australian man pleads guilty over collar-bomb hoax

Paul Douglas Peters, an Australian national, is seen in this U.S. Department of Justice booking photograph released to Reuters on August 16, 2011. Peters, wanted in Australia and accused of strapping a fake bomb to the neck of a teenage girl, appeared in U.S. federal court on Tuesday, a first step toward extraditing him home to face charges. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian man arrested in the United States and accused of clamping a fake bomb around the neck of a Sydney teenager pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday, in a surprise conclusion to a case that has dominated Australian media.

The case sparked an international man-hunt and led to a tense 10 hours for teenager Madeleine Pulver after a man broke into her family’s luxury Sydney home last August and strapped what he said was a bomb around her neck, leaving a note demanding money.

The collar bomb was later found to be fake.

Police in the United States arrested Paul Douglas Peters, 50, in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky, about two weeks after the incident, after he was tracked down through email accounts.

Paul Douglas Peters, an Australian national, leaves in a police car after a hearing in Federal Court at the Louisville Federal Court House in Louisville, Kentucky, September 14, 2011. Douglas is wanted in Australia, accused of strapping a fake bomb to the neck of a teenage girl on August 3, 2011. Australian authorities are seeking to have him extradited to face charges. REUTERS/John Sommers II

At a court hearing in Sydney, lawyers for Peters said he pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated break and enter, committing serious indictable offence, bringing relief to Pulver and her family.

“We are incredibly pleased with today’s outcome. It is great comfort knowing Maddie won’t have to endure the stress and anxiety of reliving the events of that terrible night,” Madeleine’s father, Bill Pulver, told reporters.

“Today’s guilty plea brings closure to a crime that remains a mystery and as random to us in our mind as it did back on August 3.”

Peters appeared in Sydney’s Central Local Court via a video link, and he made no comment. He remains in a Sydney jail and will return to court on March 16 for sentencing.

However, his lawyer, Kathy Crittenden, told reporters outside the court that Peters was “profoundly sorry”.