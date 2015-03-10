FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two cyclones may form off Australian coast: weather agency
March 10, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

Two cyclones may form off Australian coast: weather agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A cyclone is expected to develop off Australia’s northwest later in the week, potentially threatening mining operations, while a second cyclone could hit the east coast, the country’s weather agency said on Tuesday.

A tropical low is forming south of Indonesia, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said, with a more than 50 percent chance that a cyclone will develop by Thursday that could hit the northwest coast by the weekend.

Current models indicate the weather pattern is likely to affect the West Pilbara region, which is home to many large iron ore mines.

A second cyclone is also expected to develop off Australia’s east coast by Thursday as a tropical low south of Papua New Guinea moves slowly westward, the bureau said.

Should a cyclone make landfall, it will be the second east coast storm in recent weeks after Cyclone Marcia flooded homes and businesses and knocked out power lines on Feb. 20.

Insurance Australia Group is facing 3,500 claims totaling up to A$90 million ($70 million), although the state’s mining and agricultural sectors suffered little damage.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin

