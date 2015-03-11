Cyclone likely to miss main Australian iron ore port: bureau

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s largest iron ore export terminal Port Hedland is likely to escape the worst of a tropical cyclone forming off the country’s northwest coast, the weather bureau said, but the looming storm has forced the clearing of two smaller ports.

Pilbara Ports Authority said on Wednesday it has begun clearing the port and anchorages of Dampier and Ashburton of all large vessels, expected to be finished by Wednesday afternoon.

Dampier is one of two ports used by Rio Tinto to ship iron ore, while Ashburton is used by Chevron for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

A tropical low is expected to form a cyclone over the next few hours and is on track to strike the coast on Thursday, just to the west of Port Hedland, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

The cyclone is likely to bring winds of 100 kilometers an hour and heavy rains, and the bureau cautioned that its trajectory may change.

More than 140 million tonnes of iron ore was exported from the Port of Dampier during the 2013/14 financial year, according to statistics from the Pilbara Ports Authority.

Australia is also bracing for a second cyclone off the east coast.

Cyclone Nathan, which is carrying winds in excess of 130 kilometers an hour, is expected to make land on Queensland’s far north coast on Thursday, the bureau said.

If Nathan makes landfall, it will be the second east coast storm in recent weeks after Cyclone Marcia flooded homes and businesses and knocked out power lines on Feb. 20.