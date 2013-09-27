FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia to raise A$300 billion national debt ceiling before Christmas
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2013 / 2:53 AM / 4 years ago

Australia to raise A$300 billion national debt ceiling before Christmas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia’s new conservative government will introduce laws to lift its current A$300 billion ($280 billion) debt ceiling to head off concerns Australia could reach its limit before Christmas, Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Friday.

In his first full media conference as Treasurer, Hockey said the legislation would be one of four key legislative packages for the new government, which swept into power at elections on September 7, ending six years of turbulent Labor rule.

In a pre-election budget update, Australia’s Treasury forecast the face value of outstanding Australian government securities would reach its A$300 billion limit by December 2013 before falling back to around A$290 billion by June 30, 2014.

“The debt limit is an issue we are dealing with now,” Hockey told reporters.

“We have to increase the debt limit, because I‘m advised we will go extremely close to the debt limit of A$300 billion before Christmas. Labor refused to deal with it. We will deal with it.”

In its pre-election budget and economic update, Treasury forecast the face value of government securities would peak at A$350 billion in April 2015, and then A$370 billion in April 2016, ending at A$370 billion by June 30, 2017.

Parliament is expected to hold its first sittings under conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott in late October, giving the new government up to six weeks to pass the new debt limit.

Abbott has promised his first bill in parliament will be laws to scrap a controversial carbon tax, as well as legislation to abolish a tax on iron ore and coal mines, and laws to shut down a A$10 billion fund to finance clean energy projects.

($1 = 1.0685 Australian dollars)

Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.