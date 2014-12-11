Australia's ailing finances unlikely to threaten AAA ratings: agencies

Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (C) participates in a ministerial meeting with Chinese counterparts at Parliament House in Canberra November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Rycroft/Pool

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is likely to keep its triple-A ratings even as a looming budget review from the Liberal-National government is set to show a marked deterioration in its finances, two ratings agencies said on Thursday.

The conservative government has faced a slide in tax revenues as plunging prices for key commodity exports, in particular iron ore, eat into company profits.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has also had mixed fortunes in pushing proposed budget cuts through a skeptical Senate, with some measures having to be scaled back or abandoned.

A mid-year budget review is due at any time and will likely show the budget deficit for the financial year to end June 2015 had blown out by around A$5 billion ($4.2 billion) to nearly A$35 billion.

Analysts suspect shortfalls for the following three years could as much as A$10 billion larger per year and the goal of reaching a budget surplus will have to be delayed again.

Yet, ratings agencies see no reason to change the nation’s top notch credit ranking and its stable outlook.

“We don’t see any immediate pressure, provided the government remains committed to improving budget performance and getting back to a broadly balanced budget,” said Craig Michaels, an analyst at Standard & Poor‘s.

Australia has one of the lowest levels of government debt among Western nations at a gross A$348 billion, while net debt amounts to only 12 percent of gross domestic product compared to an average of over 50 percent for the developed world.

“The ratio debt-to-GDP would have to be significantly higher than where it is now before we even consider a ratings change,” said U.S.-based Steven Hess, an analyst at Moody‘s.

Underpinning the agency’s triple-A ratings was a strong institutional framework and economy, as well as a large export potential from its abundant natural resources.

Hess, however, did highlight a reliance on offshore capital as one vulnerability. While Australia’s national savings rate is relatively high by international standards, investment spending is even larger and much of that is funded from offshore.