FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
War on terrier: Australia deputy PM dogs Depp with 'Hannibal Lecter' jibe
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 25, 2016 / 2:45 AM / in a year

War on terrier: Australia deputy PM dogs Depp with 'Hannibal Lecter' jibe

Colin Packham

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce on Wednesday billed himself as Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s Hannibal Lecter, playing mind games in his head and escalating a “war on terrier”.

The sparring began with the illegal entry of Depp’s two Yorkshire terriers into Australia last year when the actor was filming the latest “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, breaching the country’s tight biosecurity laws.

Depp’s wife, actress Amber Heard, was convicted in April of falsifying travel documents to sneak the dogs into the country on a private jet and was given a suspended fine of A$1,000 ($720).

A videoed deadpan apology by Depp and Heard for the offense, dubbed “terriergate” by the media, went viral.

Depp kicked off the latest round in the war of words when he appeared on the U.S. Jimmy Kimmel Live! chat show on Tuesday, describing Joyce as someone who “looks somehow like inbred with a tomato”.

“It’s not a criticism. I was a little worried he might explode,” said Depp.

Joyce, who had threatened pets Pistol and Boo with euthanasia, fired back on Wednesday, comparing himself to the fictional forensic psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer who has graced both the big and small screen.

“I‘m turning into Johnny Depp’s Hannibal Lecter, I‘m inside his head, I‘m pulling strings and levers,” Joyce told reporters in Australia. “Long after I’ve forgotten Mr Depp, he is remembering me.”

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jane Wardell and Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.