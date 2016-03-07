Dogs have their day at Australian surfing festival

NOOSA, Australia - Dogs were the stars of a surfing festival on Australia’s Sunshine Coast as they showed their skill riding the waves.

The Dog Spectacular is one of the most popular competitions of the Noosa Festival of Surfing. Co-founder Paul Jarratt said is the only surfing event in the world in which dogs compete on stand-up board with their masters.

“It’s a wonderful experience for dog and human,” said Jarratt. “It’s not about winning or losing; it’s a celebration of all the good things we love about surfing.”