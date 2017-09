Australian government delivers somber election budget for 'extraordinary times'

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia’s conservative government unveiled an economic blueprint on Tuesday aimed at creating jobs and growth in “extraordinary times”, just hours after the country’s central bank slashed interest rates to an all-time low.

Stealing the thunder from the government’s annual budget, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut the cash rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent, citing surprisingly low inflation and uncertainty about the global outlook.

This year’s spending plan had an unusually high degree of difficulty as it effectively doubles as the launch of an unofficial election campaign after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he planned to use a political deadlock to dissolve parliament.

With the polls narrowing, the government is keen to drive home the message that it alone can be trusted to manage an economy hampered by a once-in-a-century mining downturn and balance public finances after years of deficits.

“These are extraordinary times,” Morrison told parliament in his budget speech. “At such a sensitive time, none of us can become complacent or make decisions that could put our successful transition at risk. There is too much at stake.”

As expected, the budget stuck by the government’s pledge to live within its means, offering little in the way of vote-buying sweeteners despite the looming July 2 election.

“This is not the time to be splashing money around or increasing the tax burden on our economy,” the Treasurer added.

The government did promise to lower the corporate tax rate for small firms to 27.5 percent from July and broaden the middle-income tax bracket so fewer people would be hit by the second top marginal tax rate of 37 percent.

“While these are modest changes to our personal income tax system … they are affordable. They are not funded by higher deficits or higher borrowing,” Morrison said.

Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks to journalists at a press conference before delivering the 2016 Federal Government's budget at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, May 3, 2016. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

On revenue boosting measures, the government said it is cracking down on tax avoidance by multinational companies, proposing a UK-style diverted profits tax (DPT).

A widely flagged hike in the tobacco tax was also confirmed, with the government saying it would increase the excise by 12.5 percent every year for the next four years starting September 2017.

Morrison, however, said there was no plan to “remove or limit” a tax break overwhelmingly favored by wealthy property investors known as ‘negative gearing’.

Slideshow (4 Images)

ROAD TO SURPLUS

The budget deficit is estimated at A$37.1 billion, or 2.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016/17, slightly worse than the last estimate of A$33.7 billion deficit.

The red ink is projected to fade to $6.0 billion by 2019/20, with the aim of returning the book to balance by 2020/21.

A credible path to budget surpluses is important for the country to maintain its top notch triple-A credit rating. Rating agencies have warned the inability of the government to balance its finances will lead to higher debt issuance, which in turn will threaten its highly coveted rating.

On economic growth, the government sees real GDP at 2.5 percent in 2016/17, then strengthening to 3.0 percent through to 2019/20. Nominal GDP growth is forecast to speed up to 4.25 percent in 2016/17, from 2.5 percent for the current fiscal year, then climbing to 5.0 percent through 2019/20.

“This is the right plan for Australia to overcome the challenges of economic transition and to clear a path for long-term growth and jobs in a stronger, new economy,” Morrison said.