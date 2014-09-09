Australia business conditions ease, confidence resilient

A man walks into a Centrelink, part of the Australian government's department of human services where job seekers search for employment, in a Sydney suburb, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business conditions pulled back from four-year highs in August as sales and profits eased, while booming conditions in the construction sector contrasted with gloom among miners.

National Australia Bank’s (NAB.AX) survey of more than 400 firms showed its index of business conditions halved to +4 in August, so unwinding much of July’s 5 points gain.

The report’s index of business confidence also dipped 2 points to +8, though that remains robust by historical standards. Confidence was strongest in the construction industry which is enjoying a major revival in home building, while mining was the only sector to have a negative reading.

“Business confidence remains resilient despite easing a little in August, supported by positive forward orders, subdued cost pressures and more stable consumer confidence,” wrote economists at NAB.

“The jump in business conditions last month was surprising, so some payback in August was expected.”

Looking through the monthly volatility, NAB said the trend in business conditions was reasonably positive, lifting 1 point to its highest level since 2010.

The trend series for confidence was unchanged at +8, with construction and retail the highest. The construction sector also reported the largest increase in forward orders, with that index up a sharp 17 points.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in the housing market to help offset the drag from a cooling boom in mining investment.

The survey’s measure of employment stayed at zero in August, pointing to a reluctance to hire. NAB expects the jobless rate to peak around 6.5 percent late this year, just up from the current 6.4 percent.

The outlook for business investment was brighter with that index rising 1 point to +5, in line with long-run average levels.

Inflation pressures were generally restrained, with growth in final product prices up only 0.2 percent at a quarterly rate.

“This means the RBA can maintain their loose stance on monetary policy to allow greater traction for domestic demand,” said NAB.

The central bank has held interest rates at record lows of 2.5 percent for more than a year to support the economy. The RBA is a close watcher of the NAB survey, which has a good track record as a leading indicator of economic activity.